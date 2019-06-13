News

Kunal's vows to separate Abeer and Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 09:05 AM

MUMBAI: Viewers of Star Plus' daily popular soap Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke are all set to witness Abeer’s love proposal to Mishti.

Finally, during the NGO trip to the village, Abeer proposes to Mishti.

Suddenly, Kunal and Kuhu arrive and are shocked to see Abeer on his knees and proposing to Mishti with a bunch of flowers.

After how Mishti broke her marriage alliance with Kunal, he swore to never let her enter his life or his family.

But after finding out about Abeer’s love for Mishti, Kunal vows to separate them.

Will he succeed?

past seven days