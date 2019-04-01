Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur completes 5 YEARS in Mumbai!

Before gaining iconic status and being referred to as the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had to work really hard. A period of immense struggle led to him becoming the most loved and adored actor.
Examples like these are not rare in the world of entertainment. There are many Bollywood and television faces who left their homes to make it big. While many have already achieved success, some are trying hard to do so.
Abhishek Kapur, who plays the role of Sameer Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, left his hometown to settle down in the city of dreams and make his aspirations come true. Today, he completes five years in Mumbai, and this is what he has to say on his life here so far.
View this post on Instagram
On this day today I complete 5 wonderful years in this amazing city Mumbai ! It’s been one heck of a journey with so many ups and downs , experiences , meeting new people ,losing old friends , being jobless to being working almost everyday . I would like to thank each and everyone who I’ve crossed paths with for teaching me something (good or bad ) ... It’s indeed a very fast paced ,emotional , fun , one day at a time city where things change overnight . I’ve learnt how to cope up with things , people ,understand the success and failure of being here as an actor . It’s a city where you can gain all and lose all it depends how you chose your journey and what mindset you have . Nevertheless 5 fantastic years and I cherish every bit of it cheers. I hope I can keep entertaining all of you keep supporting much love always #India #Mumbai #Actorslife #Gratitude #5Years #love #AbhishekKapur
We wish Abhishek all the best for his career and life ahead in Mumbai. May you achieve more success!
