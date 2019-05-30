News

Kundali Bhagya actress Usha Bachani in immense pain!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2019 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: Talented actress Usha Bachani, who has been part of the television and Bollywood industry for a long time now, is currently seen in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

The actress is suffering from pain, as she has been diagnosed with sciatica.

She shared, 'It is been some time now that I am suffering from sciatica. From my back to my fingers, it pains it a lot. I have been limping and walking and shooting everyday for Kundali Bhagya. I did attend a few sessions of physiotherapy, but nothing has really worked so far.'

Take care, Usha. We wish you a speedy recovery! 

