Kundali Bhagya: Do you think the leap will work?

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television.

The love story of Preeta and Karan is driven by high-engagement drama. And recently, we learned that Kundali Bhagya is going to take a leap.

The show is a spin-off of the very popular Kumkum Bhagya, and together, both series manage to consistently top the TRP charts.

Fans could not get enough of Abhi and Pragya, but when Kundali Bhagya introduced Preeta and Karan, the audience fell in love with them too.

It has Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manjit Joura playing the lead roles of Preeta, Karan, and Rishabh. Preeta and Srishty are Pragya's sisters. Preeta is a physiotherapist, and Karan is a cricketer.

Karan and Preeta’s love story has only started after much drama, and their marriage was been a long-awaited one.

So will the leap work in the show?

Have a look at what our readers think.

'We need to be more realistic in terms of a storyline that gives purpose to the show. This is like an addiction leaving me disillusioned.' – Pratik Chauhan, HR Preofessisonal.

Just like Pratik, even Radhika Goyal a fashion designer states, 'A leap is not making sense because the same story is showcased in different ways. It’s like the same product packaged differently. I feel now the story is cheating the audience.'

But Rajiv Gupta, a Tech Professional, has a different opinion. 'I love to watch the show because of the acting of Preeta and Karan and how they emote and bring screen alive.'

'All said and done, Kundali Bhagya has been around for 2 years and has ruled the TRP charts, but it is time makers bring in some novelty to the story.'

What do you think?