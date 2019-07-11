Kundali Bhagya: A furious Mahesh slaps Sherlyn

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mahesh taking help of his recruits to capture Raj to extract the truth from him. Karan's family stays heartbroken and feels upset due to Preeta's absence. Later, Mahira, a close relative, visits the Luthra house after a long time and the Luhtras feel happy. Kareena and Rakhi tell Rishabh that they have to go to their ancestral temple to offer prayers and tell the entire family to come along. Dadi gives the house staff a holiday as they would be out for the entire day. Sherlyn finds an opportunity and thinks that it was a good opportunity to look for the Luthras’ property papers. She makes an excuse and decides to stay at home. As soon as everyone leaves, Sherlyn starts scanning the drawers and finds Preeta’s picture in Rishabh’s drawer. She gets infuriated and tears the picture, in order to destroy the memories Rishabh had with Preeta.

Just then, Prithvi calls Sherlyn to check whether or not she was able to find anything. Sherlyn tells Prithvi that she had found a bunch of keys in Rishabh’s drawer, but is unable to locate the safe of which the keys may belong to. Prithvi solves the mystery and tells Sherlyn that according to his calculation, Rishabh must be giving all his earnings to his mother and suggests she scan Rakhi’s room for the property papers. Sherlyn obeys Prithvi and goes to Rakhi’s room. She opens Rakhi’s cupboard with the keys and finds a safe. She goes ahead and opens the safe and finds expensive jewelleries inside. She also finds property papers in the locker and gets excited. While Sherlyn ultimately finds solace in what she had found, Mahesh walks into the room and hears Sherlyn’s evil plans. Sherlyn gets shell-shocked to see Mahesh in the room. Mahesh tells Sherlyn to leave the house.

Mahesh tells Sherlyn that he knows the entire truth about her and that he regretted not believing in Preeta and Sarla. Mahesh tells Sherlyn that he also knew who her boyfriend was. Sherlyn stood shocked and tried to divert Mahesh. Sherlyn tried to instigate Mahesh against Preeta. Mahesh gets furious and slaps Sherlyn, which stuns her. Here, Preeta sees numerous miss calls from Mahesh and dials him back, but his phone remains unreachable. Preeta feared Mahesh’s safety and plans to call Karan. Karan sees Preeta’s call and picks the call in anger. Karan tells Preeta that he did not want to talk to her and tells her to disconnect the call. Preeta tells Karan that he would regret having spoken to her rudely, once he learns the truth.