Kundali Bhagya : Karan doesn’t listen to Preeta

The episode starts with Sanjana seeing Prithvi and getting worried thinking that he might be doing something wrong. She acts as if she is getting dizzy. Everyone turns to her and ask her to sit down, she sits. Prithvi wonders if all this was on purpose and Sanjana did this to protect him.

Rishab asks Preeta what she was saying, she explains that she has to meet Karan and must do it immediately, Prithvi wonders that he loves Preeta with all his heart but it is her stubbornness to save the Luthra family that he is forced to hurt her because he has to save himself and Sherlin because he has to take revenge, when she runs to meet Karan she will slip on the oil and fall, being like Janki and will be in come, he wonders and asks for her apology.

Karan gets frustrated saying that it cannot be so and yells, Dadi asks what the matter is, she came late and is not even in the wedding clothes so what is the problem, a sound comes and they all look for the source, Preeta runs towards Karan s room and is about to slip when Rishab runs and saves her from falling, she thanks him for not letting her fall, she feels ashamed for not being able to save him, Preeta goes upstairs, Rishab seeing the oil gets furious, calling the servant she asks what the matter is and who spilled the oil, he orders that he find the source.

Preeta reaches Karan’s room and immediately hugs him, she starts to cry apologizing to him, he says that he thought that she will never come and has ran from the city, she also explains that’s he thought that she will not be able to come and will never e babel to see him, he does not listen and says that there will be no more stories.

Karna asks her to stop bringing their sweets asking her to eat them as the wedding has completed and now she must eat them,

Rishab is very angry with the servants asking why there is oil on the stairs, Rakhi asks him to calm down but he does not listen saying that it could have been the cause of someone’s injury, Prithvi thinks that Rishab is very angry and will find out the person behind the spill, he tries to escape, Sanjana sees him and wonders that he could have done it with some other technique, but then thinks that he might have come to kill Preeta, she gets scared.

Karina pulls Rishab aside asking him to stop because he is ruining the environment, Rishab however explains that he is doing this for everyone, Prithvi finds a way and just he is about to run away, Sherlin comes pulling him aside, she asks if he was successful in killing Preeta but he warns that they have to run because he was not able to kill her, he tried to do it but Rishab saved [Preeta and spoiled their plan, Sherlin gets angry and hits him. He also hits her back.