Kundali Bhagya: Karan forces Preeta to marry him; Rishabh experiences mixed emotions

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Preeta is getting married to Prithvi.

A furious Karan burns the wedding invite of Preeta and Prithvi. He is determined to stop the marriage.

Karan believes that he cannot let Preeta live happily after creating problems for his entire family.

Meanwhile, Prithvi is happy, as he has been waiting to marry Preeta. He receives a big shock when Karan makes his entry at the mandap. Rishabh is also stunned to see Karan.

Karan destroys everything and claims his rights on Preeta. He pushes Prithvi out of the mandap.

In the upcoming episode, Karan holds Preeta’s hand and asks the panditji to start the marriage rituals, but Preeta rejects Karan as her life partner.