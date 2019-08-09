Kundali Bhagya: Karan plans to marry Preeta with a twist

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rakhi saying she wanted to see and bless Preeta on her wedding day, hadn’t she come today she would never have forgiven herself. Sarla thanks Rakhi for coming over, at least a smile spread on Preeta’s face. Rakhi takes a leave as she hadn’t told anyone and Karan would be angry at her. Preeta stops Rakhi and requests to stay till she and her husband take her blessings. Karan has changed and has already threatened everyone; no one will come over from Luthra House. Rakhi agrees to stay.

Sameer knocks the door of the room and calls Karan to open the door. Karan was shocked to see Prithvi shirtless and lying unconscious. He insists on Karan to tell what is going on, Karan wanted a similar Shervani like Prithvi’s. Karan tells Sameer he will sit on the Mandap like the groom, he needs to marry Preeta anyway and Sameer shouldn’t share it with anyone, not even Shrishti. Sameer was silently happy that Karan loves Preeta and surely doesn’t want to confess; but it’s sensible to stay silent at such a time.

Karan ties Prithvi with the chair and stuffs a cloth piece in his mouth. Prithvi was semi-conscious. Sameer hits his head once again. He tells Sameer to go outside and call Pandit ji upstairs, he wants a word with him.

In the room, Sherlin tells Sanjana that she is now leaving from back door of Luthra house. Sanjana tries to stop Sherlin. Sherlin minds her mother she isn’t any Mother India, and she herself is a strong girl. She knows what she is up to, and no one can stop her. She opens the door but Kareena stood outside. Sanjana at once takes her earring, and tells Kareena that Sherlin was looking for it. Kareena requests Sherlin to give Mahesh his medicines, she can find the earring later on. Sherlin was irked and wonders how she must get out of this mental asylum now.

Sameer comes to the wedding hall and finds Rakhi sitting with Preeta. He comes to speak to Pandit ji. Rakhi recognizes Sameer. Preeta cheers watching him there. Sameer walks to Preeta and complements that she looks beautiful in the bridal attire. He looks towards Rakhi. Rakhi asks Sameer how he came here. Sameer says he came for Preeta. He apologizes to Sarla as he couldn’t stop himself from coming over. Preeta asks if someone else also came. Sameer replies no one else. Sameer silently thinks he can’t tell Preeta Karan has also come.

Sherlin reaches Mahesh’s room. Mahesh lay on the bed. Sherlin wonders how Mahesh bears this family. It feels they didn’t bring a daughter-in-law, but a maid. She has to meet her lover, the father of her child and her husband; he is going to marry that Preeta. She is extremely annoyed at Mahesh, he didn’t die at that time. She was annoyed and says doctor wrote new medicines, but they don’t know their secrets. These are good for him, but he always denies taking any. She deliberately throws the medicines off the window, and asks if he doesn’t want to get well and die in comma. She can’t force him to live. She stuffs his neck, and then wonders why she should agree to his desire. Her dead body is of no use, but his unconscious being hurts his family. Their hatred for Preeta will continue to ignite this way. She will never let his family forget this.

In the room, Karan was ready as groom. He speaks to the unconscious Prithvi that he will ask Pandit ji to announce there is troubled star, and the groom shouldn’t raise the veil off his face. Then the wedding will be complete. He takes Prithvi to a hiding.

Downstairs in the hall, Sameer convince the Pandit to go to groom’s room. In the room, Karan sat in groom’s attire and hides his face. He tells the Pandit ji to turn around, he has an infection. He tells Pandit ji he got conjunctivitis, and shouldn’t look at anyone. Pandit ji must tell everyone downstairs that the groom shouldn’t raise the veil.

Shrishti comes to Sameer in the wedding. He asks if she has to say something. Shrishti says she wanted to apologize, for being rude on the call. Sameer holds her hands and says it’s ok. Shrishti asks if he came for her. Sameer nods.

The Pandit ji insists they can tell anyone the truth. Prithvi says the girl and her family is old school, and everyone will put the blame over the bride. He doesn’t want so, and Pandit ji must also not want so. He also requests Pandit ji to forbid the groom from speaking, as well. He gives monetary gift to Pandit ji.