Kundali Bhagya: Karan-Preeta to romance in a haveli

Mumbai: The fans of Karan and Preeta can rejoice as soon, they will witness some cute and romantic moments between the two in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms).

During a cricket match between Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani), Prithvi pretends to get hurt by Karan's ball and he teaches him a lesson by breaking his bat. After a tiff between the duo, Prithvi walks off and Preeta decides to bring him back.

Now, in the coming episodes, Karan will decide to help Preeta in searching Prithvi and they both leave the farm house. On their way, their car break down and the two will decide to take a lift in a tempo.

However, when tempo driver will try to misbehave with Preeta, Karan will beat him up. Later, they both will reach to a haveli to take a shelter. Karan and Preeta will plan to scare each other but will eventually end up spending romantic moments.

What do you think about Kundali Bhagya?

On the other hand, Prithvi will take out Karan and Preeta’s topic in front of the family. He will go on to say that the two of them chose to romance by taking shelter with an excuse of finding him.

Are you excited to watch Karan-Preeta’s romantic moments?