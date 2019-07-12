Kundali Bhagya: Mahesh yells at Sherlyn for her wrongdoings

MUMBAI: In the last episode, as the Luthras prepare to leave for the temple, Sherlyn makes an excuse and stays back home. Later, Sherlyn gets close to her motive and then Mahesh's sudden appearance leaves her startled. Mahesh yells at Sherlyn for her wrongdoings while she tried hard to convince Mahesh that he had a misunderstanding. Mahesh takes the property papers from her and asks her how did she manage to open Rakhi’s cupboard. He tells her that no matter how hard she tried, she would not be able to fool him. He also accuses Sherlyn for having an illegitimate affair with Prithvi while she was married to Rishabh.

Mahesh tells Sherlyn that he regretted not having placed his trust on Preeta and that he came to know that she had married Rishabh to take revenge from him. Mahesh holds Sherlyn by her hand, and tried to drag her out of the house, just when Sanjana arrives and sees Sherlyn beg Mahesh. She finds Mahesh yell at Sherlyn and learns that he knew Sherlyn’s truth. Sherlyn begs Mahesh not to tell everyone about her truth as she was ready to make a new start with Rishabh and forget Prithvi. Mahesh over rules her request and tells her that Rishabh never loved her and that he was in love with Preeta. Mahesh assured Sherlyn that before dawn, he would make sure she was out of Rishabh’s life and Prithvi was out of Preeta’s. Meanwhile, the Luthras wait for Mahesh as it was time for the venerations to start.

Elsewhere, Preeta expresses her anger about Karan in front of Sherlyn and tells her how arrogant Karan was. She calls Karan by names and ridicules the way his thought process works. Shristi understands Preeta’s state of mind and assures that everything will be okay. Preeta tried to call Mahesh once again, as she wanted to make sure he was okay. Mahesh picks up the call and seeing Preeta’s concerns, Mahesh thinks how caring Preeta was. Mahesh requests Preeta to meet him and tells her that he was coming at her house. Preeta wondered what had happened to Mahesh and impatiently waited for him at home.