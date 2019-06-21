Kundali Bhagya: Preeta challenges Sherlyn

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sherlyn offering Preeta some money. She tried giving money to avoid them coming in her way again. Srishti got angry and tried to push Sherlyn out of the house. She threatened to kidnap her in the house itself. Sherlyn decided to avoid arguing anymore and warned Preeta and her family to stay away. Preeta told Sherlyn that Rishabh will never treat her as his wife because she was way below him.

Preeta also challenged Sherlyn to find out why she wanted to marry Rishabh despite having a baby with someone else. Sherlyn accepted her challenge and went back to spend her suhagraat with Rishabh. When they were in the bedroom, Rishabh refused to be near Sherlyn. When Sherlyn tried to be near him he remembered what Karan said about Sherlyn being pregnant. He thought about how Preeta also had pregnancy tests to prove it.

Rishabh decided to spend the night away from Sherlyn which made her nervous. Preeta was crying at home where Srishti found her. Preeta told her how Karan must be sulking alone with no one to support him. Srishti was surprised Preeta was crying for Karan. She told Preeta that she was crying because she lost Karan whom she thought was the love of her life.

Preeta got angry but Srishti said she knew it was the truth. Sammy heard Karan screaming at Preeta. Karan realized he was only hearing Preeta’s voice in his head. He wished for Preeta to leave him alone while Preeta too didn’t want to think about Karan anymore.