Kundali Bhagya: Preeta feels disappointed; she thinks Prithvi did not trust her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sherlyn blaming Preeta for stealing a diamond necklace from the Luthra house. Sarla begs the inspector to not take Preeta with him for interrogation as Preeta was sitting on the wedding dias for her wedding. The inspector tells Sarla that they would have to scan the house and look for the jewellery and if they do not find the jewel in the house, they could continue with the wedding ceremony. Preeta tells the inspector that they could look for it, as she had not stolen anything.

Sarla takes the inspector to their house while Preeta asks Prithvi whether or not he trusted her. Since Karan was behind the sehera, he did not want to console Preeta and give his assurance. Preeta feels disappointed, as she thinks Prithvi did not trust her. The inspector and his constable look for the necklace, however, Sherlyn continues to instigate the police. Everyone asks Prithvi to say something but before Karan gets caught, Sameer takes Karan’s aside.

Meanwhile, Kareena tells Sanjana how happy she was to know that Preeta was getting married. She tells Sanjana that since Preeta was getting married to Prithvi, she would not be able to break Sherlyn and Rishabh’s wedding. Kareena tells Sanjana that she had always considered Sherlyn to be her daughter and now that Preeta was getting married, she would not be able to come out of her marriage and spoil Rishabh’s marriage. Sanjana gets worried as she knew Sherlyn would not let Prithvi marry Preeta.

Karan comes to the room and tells Sameer that according to him, Sherlyn had come to know that it was him instead of Prithvi who was planning to marry Preeta and hence, wanted to stop the marriage. Karan tells Sameer to go home and look for the jewellery that Sherlyn was accusing Preeta for stealing and after she gets released, he would marry her and make her life a living hell.