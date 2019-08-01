Kundali Bhagya: Preeta is left in two minds

MUMBAI: The episode begins with girls going to see the bride groom. Srishti says that the goom has arrived, her uncle asks her whom she is referring to. She does not respond. Sarla asks them to hurry up as she is going to receive them. Sarla goes to receive them and when she is doing the welcome Aarti he bends to take her blessings however she doesn't allow him. He says he has a lot of respect for Sarla and that he's lucky that he has two mothers. Srishti tells him that he can only enter with music. They all enter. A man enters with a gift followed by some goons. Abhay Singh enters and asks where the man with the goons went. He is told he went in the hall. Abhay Singh asks them to find the man before he takes him back. He bumps into Sarla who asks him who he is. He tells her that he was sent by the decorator to redo the flowers. Sarla leaves from there. Prithvi stops him and asks for his identity. He says he is busy and will come in a while. Srishti enters Preeta's room and says she is tired however she doesn't listen. If Preeta doesn't want to marry Karan then she should not, however must end her marriage with Prithvi.

Babli enters the room however is hesitant and asks if they have seen Abhay Singh. Srishti plans on asking Abhay Singh to take Prithvi too. Babli is eager to know Preeta's decision on who she wants to marry. Preeta tells her that she has to marry one or the other so it doesn't matter. Babli tells her that it's a matter of a lifetime and she should choose wisely. The cousins come and inform that someone has locked the groom's room from inside. Babli thinks it's Abhay Singh. She goes to the room and asks it to be opened. Abahy Singh tells his goons to take the man to the station and he will soon follow. He opens the door makes excuses for the delay. The function is in full swing and Srishti joins Babli and Abhay Singh in dance. Preeta asks her why she wanted to marry Abhay Singh even though he's not like her.

She replies that she has a connect with him because of which she decided to marry him. Sherlyn calls Prithvi however he doesn't answer the call. She wonders why he agreed to marry Preeta even though she asked him to back out. Rishabh asks Sherlyn to look at his father's medicines however she declines and leaves. Karan holds Preeta responsible for the rift between Sherlyn and Rishabh. Preeta asks Janki to end the discussion as there is not point. She will have to marry Prithvi and cannot marry Karan. Janki urges her to listen to her heart as she won't be able to live a happy life with Prithvi. Preeta tells her to stop the discussion as Sarla is approaching. Sarla asks both of them what happened, they refuse to say. Sarla tells Preeta that soon she will come to take her and asks Janki to help with the preparation. Preeta is left in two minds.