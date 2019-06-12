Kundali Bhagya: Preeta plans to stop Sherlin

She ends the call he gets frustrated thinking that he is bounded by love, Sherlin finds the room where Preeta is admitted, she goes in and is very amused seeing her in this condition, she mentions that she is going to kill her but first wants her to see that she has lost, she mentions that she could have had her filled but wanted to do it herself, she starts to say bad things for her mentioning how she was able to make very boy in the Luthra family fall for her, she will therefor kill her in her sleep because, Sherlin starts to squeeze her neck, Preeta starts to suffocate but is not able to do anything and then she gets the strength to hit her with a pan, Sherlin again holds her mentioning that she has gotten married with Rishab, Preeta gets shocked, Sherlin explains that she challenged her however lost, she will make their life a hell and even do things to her mother which she will always remember.
Preeta warns her to not say bad things for her mother, she also mentions that she will make sure that Sherlin gets out of the Luthra family within a few hours, Preeta explains how much she loves the Luthra family and Rishab so she will not let anything bad happen to him, Sherlin taunts her saying that she is not able to walk yet claims such big things, She is adamant to unveil the true face of Sherlin, she takes out a bottle and threatens to inject it into Preeta, she however manhandles Sherlin and pushing her away leaves the room after locking her inside the room.
Preeta is walking in the hall, she stars to cry apologizing to Karan for not being able to stop the family, she promises that’s he will never let Sherlin harm them even when she is pregnant with someone’s else’s child, she vows to not let Sherlin succeed.
Sherlin knocks on the door demanding that someone open it but no one comes to her aid, she wonders who to call and then tries to call raj but his phone is switched off she then calls Prithvi, she asks him to be happy that Sherlin is dead and that Preeta has locked her in the room but he must do what he was not able to and kill Preeta , Prithvi refuses, she says that he must do it, he however says that he cannot go because otherwise Preeta will find out who he is and Karan s suspicion will become true so he cannot do it, Sherlin however pays no heed ordering that he do it otherwise he will not be able to succeed in his mission.
Preeta is walking in the hall, she plans to go and meet Karan explaining all that has happened, when she decides to walk out the nurse comes asking that she return to her ward however Preeta refuses that she does not want to stay in the hospital and has to go back to her house.
Prithvi is driving and blames god for doing such things and, he thinks why is he surrounded with such strong women, first he was not able to control Sherlin but is happy that Preeta was able to lock Sherlin, the nurse reuses to listen to any request of Preeta saying that she is still a patient of the hospital and no one will let her leave
