Kundali Bhagya: Preeta plans to stop Sherlin

The episode starts with Sherlin thinking of what Rishab said. He still loves Preeta, so she cannot share anything in her life, she must kill Preeta as otherwise she cannot be happy and he cannot be miserable. She gets a call from Raj who ask if she has taken the bottle which has the poison but she says that she will kill her with her own hands and does not need him so he leaves. Prithvi pulls in and gets a call from Sherlin, she says that she was talking with Rishab just to tease him, he asks what she is planning to do, she tries to stop her but she does not listen asking if he has started to care for Preeta, she gets angry listening to what he is saying, she however does not pay heed to him as saying that he cannot stop her because Preeta knows a lot of her, so must die and also that Prithvi has fallen in love with her so she will kill her, she also warns him to stop calling her otherwise she will tell everyone the truth assuring his death.

She ends the call he gets frustrated thinking that he is bounded by love, Sherlin finds the room where Preeta is admitted, she goes in and is very amused seeing her in this condition, she mentions that she is going to kill her but first wants her to see that she has lost, she mentions that she could have had her filled but wanted to do it herself, she starts to say bad things for her mentioning how she was able to make very boy in the Luthra family fall for her, she will therefor kill her in her sleep because, Sherlin starts to squeeze her neck, Preeta starts to suffocate but is not able to do anything and then she gets the strength to hit her with a pan, Sherlin again holds her mentioning that she has gotten married with Rishab, Preeta gets shocked, Sherlin explains that she challenged her however lost, she will make their life a hell and even do things to her mother which she will always remember.

Preeta warns her to not say bad things for her mother, she also mentions that she will make sure that Sherlin gets out of the Luthra family within a few hours, Preeta explains how much she loves the Luthra family and Rishab so she will not let anything bad happen to him, Sherlin taunts her saying that she is not able to walk yet claims such big things, She is adamant to unveil the true face of Sherlin, she takes out a bottle and threatens to inject it into Preeta, she however manhandles Sherlin and pushing her away leaves the room after locking her inside the room.

Preeta is walking in the hall, she stars to cry apologizing to Karan for not being able to stop the family, she promises that’s he will never let Sherlin harm them even when she is pregnant with someone’s else’s child, she vows to not let Sherlin succeed.

Sherlin knocks on the door demanding that someone open it but no one comes to her aid, she wonders who to call and then tries to call raj but his phone is switched off she then calls Prithvi, she asks him to be happy that Sherlin is dead and that Preeta has locked her in the room but he must do what he was not able to and kill Preeta , Prithvi refuses, she says that he must do it, he however says that he cannot go because otherwise Preeta will find out who he is and Karan s suspicion will become true so he cannot do it, Sherlin however pays no heed ordering that he do it otherwise he will not be able to succeed in his mission.

Preeta is walking in the hall, she plans to go and meet Karan explaining all that has happened, when she decides to walk out the nurse comes asking that she return to her ward however Preeta refuses that she does not want to stay in the hospital and has to go back to her house.