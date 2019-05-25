Kundali Bhagya: Preeta runs from Sherlin’s house

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Sherlin coming to the corridor angrily. Prithvi comes behind. Sherlin calls Prithvi useless. Shrishti and Tanvi indulged in a fake fight and Karan took advantage of it; but Prithvi only stood there as a Devdas. She says Prithvi’s heart beats only for Preeta, right. Prithvi says it beats only for Sherlin, the day it stops beating for Sherlin, he would die. Sherlin isn’t impressed by the dialogue. She sends Prithvi to go and check Preeta, she shouldn’t reach as soon as the mandap is fixed.

In the room, Preeta thinks she can’t jump off the window. She has a height phobia. She wonders what she must do to save her mother and Rakhi. She hears some goons outside, safeguarding the room. Preeta finds a voice recorder. She decides to record her voice in the player, the goons would then not doubt her presence. She plays the recording. Prithvi had reached outside the room, wears a mask and goes inside. Preeta was about to jump off the window. Prithvi comes inside. Preeta thinks she must do something so that they lock her again. She will later jump off. Prithvi leaves after locking Preeta.

In the wedding hall, Dadi sat with Bee ji. Dadi asks Bee ji if she believes in good or bad omen. Bee ji says she does. Today, Rishab’s wedding was broken and stopped; even the mandap was broken. May be its God’s signal that this wedding shouldn’t take place. Dadi says she isn’t serious.

Kareena sends Sanjana upstairs to take care of Sherlin. Kareena now asks Rakhi why Preeta didn’t come to the wedding. Preeta must have made Shrishti ruin Rishab’s wedding. Rakhi asks why Kareena is always behind Preeta. Why Preeta stop Rishab would wedding. She could have thought about Preeta and Karan, but never Rishab. Mahesh heard everything. He calls Rakhi to herself.

Preeta jumps off the window. Sanjana comes to Sherlin. Sherlin was hysterically tensed. She utters all about Sarla and Preeta in front of Sanjana and says she did a lot to marry Rishab. This wedding must take place at any cost. Sanjana was tensed after hearing all this. She panics what if Preeta returns to the wedding. Sherlin shouts at her mother to stop it, she is already tensed. Preeta can’t reach here until the wedding is complete. She composes herself and thanks her mother; she now feels better. She forbids Sanjana to get anywhere near Rakhi, but she can’t tell why.

Prithvi is happy in the hall downstairs. The guard asks Prithvi why he seems happy. Prithvi asks why he is jealous. He takes the guard along and asks him to keep an eye over Karan Luthra in the Luthra house. Preeta comes running on the road. She stops by a stall and requests a phone from the vendor. She couldn’t recall the number, then regrets not remembering it. She curses herself of being useless, and decides to save her mother, then protect Rakhi from the bomb. She must first go to Luthra house, protect Rakhi and then Sarla. Till then she must protect herself from Sherlin’s eyes by then. A man comes to take his bike off. Preeta requests the man for a lift to the Bandra house.