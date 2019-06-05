Kundali Bhagya: Preeta shoots the kidnappers

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rakhi telling her husband that she is upset with Rishabh and Karan’s behaviour. Rishabh’s father knows he has feelings for Preeta but to please his mother he is marrying Sherlyn. He doesn’t explain this to Rakhi just asks her to be confident that Rishabh will complete the marriage. Sherlyn convinces Prithvi that he should kill Preeta too. Kareena shows up and takes Sherlyn to the mandap.

Prithvi then decides to not kill Preeta but get her kidnapped too when she goes to rescue her mom. However, Rishabh’s father sees him trying to leave the wedding and stops him from going anywhere. Preeta meanwhile looks for her mother in the kidnapper’s den. She hears a gunshot and follows the voice.



She sees the gang leader ready to shoot Sarla. Preeta attacks the kidnapper from behind. However, she too gets captured in the process. Before becoming their prisoner, Preeta manages to get her hands on a gun.



The kidnappers keep taunting Preeta saying she won’t shoot but she ends up shooting the gang leader in the shoulder. Preeta drops the gun in shock and the other kidnappers attack her. Sarla grabs hold of a gun and shoots at the kidnappers while they run away.



The police show up and find Preeta unconscious while Sarla is crying for help. Rakhi ties Sherlyn’s pallu and Rishabh’s sari. She is sure that the marriage will happen that night itself. The pandit goes through the marriage rituals. He tells Rishabh to put the sindoor on her forehead but he refuses to do so.