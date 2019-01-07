Kundali Bhagya to premiere on Zee Anmol

MUMBAI: Zee Anmol is all set to launch its latest show Kundali Bhagya starting 7th January 2019, every Monday to Sunday at 8:30 PM



Emerging from the parallel universe of Zee Anmol’s immensely popular show Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya narrates the story of two sisters, Preeta and Shrishti, their attempts to reunite with their mother Sarla (played by Supriya Shukla) and their dynamics with an affluent Punjabi family – the Luthras, whose elder son Rishabh Luthra’s celebrity management firm manages Abhi’s music career. His younger brother Karan Luthra has an effortless swag and a flamboyant personality, with the added aura of being a star cricketer. The journey of sparks that fly when Preeta, Rishabh, Karan and Shrishti’s paths intersect is what forms the crux of the show. It has a compelling narrative with several characters - each of them real, unique and with a backstory of their own. Their flaws, their quirks, individual traits, aspirations and insecurities make them immensely relatable.



The handsome Manit Joura will be seen playing the role of Rishabh Luthra, the level-headed, responsible elder brother who manages Rockstar Abhi’s (Played by Shabir Ahluwalia) career. The younger brother – the cricket star Karan Luthra - will be played by the dashing Dheeraj Dhoopar. The gorgeous Shraddha Arya will play the quintessential middle class, working girl Preeta who has a practical head on her shoulders and values to back her up. Her exact opposite in every way - the spunky and free-spirited younger sister - Shrishti will be played by the lovely Anjum Fakih.