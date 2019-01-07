News

Kundali Bhagya to premiere on Zee Anmol

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 04:02 PM
MUMBAI: Zee Anmol is all set to launch its latest show Kundali Bhagya starting 7th January 2019, every Monday to Sunday at 8:30 PM 

Emerging from the parallel universe of Zee Anmol’s immensely popular show Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya narrates the story of two sisters, Preeta and Shrishti, their attempts to reunite with their mother Sarla (played by Supriya Shukla) and their dynamics with an affluent Punjabi family – the Luthras, whose elder son Rishabh Luthra’s celebrity management firm manages Abhi’s music career. His younger brother Karan Luthra has an effortless swag and a flamboyant personality, with the added aura of being a star cricketer. The journey of sparks that fly when Preeta, Rishabh, Karan and Shrishti’s paths intersect is what forms the crux of the show. It has a compelling narrative with several characters - each of them real, unique and with a backstory of their own. Their flaws, their quirks, individual traits, aspirations and insecurities make them immensely relatable. 

The handsome Manit Joura will be seen playing the role of Rishabh Luthra, the level-headed, responsible elder brother who manages Rockstar Abhi’s (Played by Shabir Ahluwalia) career.  The younger brother – the cricket star Karan Luthra - will be played by the dashing Dheeraj Dhoopar. The gorgeous Shraddha Arya will play the quintessential middle class, working girl Preeta who has a practical head on her shoulders and values to back her up. Her exact opposite in every way - the spunky and free-spirited younger sister - Shrishti will be played by the lovely Anjum Fakih.
Tags > Kundali Bhagya, ZEE ANMOL, Preeta, Shrishti, Supriya Shukla, Rishabh Luthra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In pics: Sameer and Naina's engagement in...

In pics: Sameer and Naina's engagement in Yeh Un Dinon
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Joker
Joker
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days