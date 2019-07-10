Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi and Sheryln's truth to be revealed to Mahesh

MUMBAI: Prithvi and Sherlyn have always been under the radar of other people, but they never got caught by anyone.Mahesh threatens the kidnapper that he will shoot him if he does not reveal the truth. He then finds out that Sherlyn had hired the kidnapper to kidnap Preeta and her mother Sarla.



However, she could not guess whether it was Karan, Rishabh or Sammy. It has been shown that Mahesh goes to meet Preeta post which he chides her. He further says that Preeta and Sarla have also seen Sherlyn with someone else.



Mahesh later on tells Sherlyn that he knows who is her real partner. He further states that he has come to know about the entire plan of Prithvi and Sherlyn and that he will send both of them to jail. Does this mean that Prithvi and Sherlyn will get exposed in front of the Luthra family?=