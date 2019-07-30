Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi decides to get married as he wants both Preeta and Sherlyn

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Preeta’s haldi ceremony being at full swing while Preeta imagines Karan’s arrival. Shristi confronts Preeta and demanded to know what she felt for Karan. While Preeta’s conversation suggests that she was in love with Karan, however, she was living in a state of denial. Preeta tried to make Shristi understand that Karan was an arrogant, selfish and a snobbish person. Shristi tried to explain Preeta what she actually felt, but Preeta despised of her and goes to get ready for the wedding.



Here, Sarla waits for Prithvi to pick his call, as she wanted to know whether or not that had left for the marriage. On the other hand, Prithvi was in dilemma, as he had to cancel his marriage with Preeta. Sherlyn had warned Prithvi about the consequences he would have to face, if he did not cancel the marriage with Preeta. Prithvi locks himself in the room and imagines about Preeta as a bride. Prithvi decided to get married, as he wanted both Preeta and Sherlyn. He decided to handle the situation afterwards and starts to get ready for the marriage.



Elsewhere, Beeji blesses Preeta and praises her for looking beautiful. Janki and Shristi also tell Preeta how beautiful she looked as a bride, just when Sarla comes in the room and gets emotional looking at Preeta. Shristi brews a plan and decided to click Preeta’s picture and send it to Karan. She wanted to make Karan know what he was about to lose. Preeta catches Shristi and comes to know that she was up to something fishy.