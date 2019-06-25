Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi declares his wedding with Preeta

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Karan telling Preeta that he was not pleased to see her in the house. Preeta told Karan that she was only there because of Rakhi. She refused to take anymore insults from Karan, while Karan asked Preeta to go with her best friend Sherlyn and celebrate the muh-dikhai; he didn’t want to see her face. Kareena tried to convince Sherlyn to return to the muh-dikhai.

Prithvi saw Kareena with Sherlyn and moved away. When Kareena left, Sherlyn told Prithvi her plan. She asked him to marry Preeta and take her to Dubai saying he will be settling down there. Prithvi happily agreed to marry Preeta at the earliest and remove her from Sherlyn’s life. Sarla noticed the man who kidnapped her in the market. She decided to take him to the Luthra house to prove Preeta’s innocence. However, she didn’t know how to get him along with her to the Luthra house. Rishabh remembered how Karan told him that Preeta had proof of Sherlyn’s pregnancy.

He got upset and left from office. Preeta asked Srishti to leave the Luthra house since the ceremony was done. Srishti said she was hungry and went to the kitchen to eat something. Karan gave Sammy Rakhi’s phone and asked for his own phone back. Preeta realized Srishti and Sammy planned to make her meet Karan. Prithvi saw Preeta and introduced her as his future wife. He invited the people nearby to their wedding. He told Karan he was very happy, but Karan looked disinterested. Prithvi was happy that his plans worked so well.