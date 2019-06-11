Kundali Bhagya: Raj clears the path for Sherlin to kill Preeta

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Sherlin ordering Prithvi to focus on his work because Sarla and Preeta have run away. He also shouts asking that he do the work. Prithvi says that she must not be so angry and remain calm. She asks him the name of the hospital. However, he explains that he was not the one who was on the phone with Raj, she again calls him asking the name of the hospital, she tells him that she will come. Prithvi tries to stop her but she says that she is going to kill them and no one will be able to stop her.

Janki ask Bi jee to go back to their house, she stops her saying that they cannot leave as it will otherwise hurt the feelings of the Luthra family because Preeta and Sarla are not in the wedding, she says that she does not feel right because both Sherlin and Prithvi have something wrong with them, Bi jee asks that she stop because Sarla does not listen anything against Prithvi.

Sherlin is in her room giving blood.

The family is talking, Karina asks Dadi to give her another chance as it is the tradition of the family that the bride always wins but Rishab has broken this. Sherlin however refuses to do this that saying that she has to go to the mandir to perform the ritual that she has pledged. She did this because of the fear of Preeta as she did not want her to get married with Rishab. She leaves,

Karan is in his room trying to call Preeta, but her phone is switched off and he is not able to connect. He gets angry thinking that he trusted her and told her everything but she left him and was not there for him. Preeta starts to wake up in the hospital. Karan takes another drink. The nurse calls the doctor who asks that she give Preeta another injection because she is still restless and is thinking of the killer.

The robber is waiting for Sherlin. She comes, and when they meet, she slaps him asking why was he not bale to kill them. He explains but she does not listen. Sherlin decides a plan and says that he must inform her after making sure that Sarla and Shrishti are unconscious as otherwise it will be a problem for them, he goes to the room of Sarla and gives them both sedatives. He calls Sherlin informing that he has completed his work, Sherlin explains that she will now handle Preeta herself. She thinks of how Preeta threatened her about not letting her marry Rishab but she has done it and now will kill Preeta as that is the only way she can attain her revenge.

Prithvi is driving his car thinking of Sherlin’s plan.He thinks of something which he has to do and makes a call.