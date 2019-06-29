Kundali Bhagya: Rishab throws Sherlin out of Luthra mansion

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Preeta yelling at Raj ordering that he tell the truth, he explains that it was Sherlin who paid him and also gave the order that he kill Sarla. Karina comes to her and slaps her saying that she trusted her and even married Rishab with her but she was the one who destroyed them. Sherlin blames Sarla for lying but she say that it is her who is a liar and also that Raj is the one who is telling the truth.

Karina says that she will be the one to correct the mistakes, Shrishti also follows her, she goes into the room and is taking out her clothes, Shristhri also comes and helps her, also saying that she should remain careful from her because she is very clever. Karina asks her to bring the clothes but thinking that she was the one who brought her so now she will throw her out.

Preeta and Karan are both looking at each other and thinking that she told him the truth but he never believed her and now that it was the kidnapper who himself the truth he now believes him, Sherlin turns to Rishab asking him to trust her but he explains that he trusts each and everything that Preeta has said. Sherlin gets angry thinking that they only trust Preeta, she starts to go to everyone explaining that she is not speaking lies.

Preeta says that Karan was always against the wedding and she did not trust her and that he first saw that she was not a good girl; she vowed that she will not let Sherlin get married with Rishab. She came with the proof but Sherlin stopped her showing a video that’s he made of her mother, she also locked her in a room, but she somehow escaped because she had to save her mother. She explains that she could not do it and that what did not happen will now take place which is that she will throw her out of the house. Sherlin asks her to stop saying that she will never leave this house from such baseless accusations, running to raj saying him to speak the truth she tries to hit him but Prithvi takes him away saying that it is their right and she cannot disturb their witness. Sherlin starts to act that she is the one who has been victimized asking that she tell the truth otherwise her bad wishes will really hurt him.

Sherlin asks her to not throw her out of this house and not take out her anger on her. She also goes to everyone asking that they trust her as she is the one who is speaking the truth. She also asks Rishab to trust her and that he vowed to stand by her in each wrong and right. Preeta requests that he should not trust her because Sherlin is lying and that she is not a good person, Karan also explains that she is not a good person, however, he is her husband and so has the right to decide what to do with her.

Shrishti is with Samer and is not able to explain her feelings; she says that now everything will happen for the right reasons. Rishab holds Sherlin’s hands saying that she said she was his wife and they vowed to stand by each other in each and every moment but now that he knows their wedding was based on a lie then there is no relation of husband and wife, he throws her out of the house. She does not leave and comes back asking Karina to trust her, she says that no one will be able to live happily if she goes away. Raj yells them to stop, he says that she was right and if it would have been her sister, he would never do such a thing which he did now, she was right and has stopped him from doing such an evil act.

Prithvi goes to him and says that he must speak the truth otherwise they will hurt him really bad. Shrishti comes to him asking that he will beat him to death if he does not speak the truth. Sarla also asks that he has said the truth and why is he backing from what he said. Sherlin thanks him asking the name of the person on whose order he said it. He says that it was Preeta and Sarla.