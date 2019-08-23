Kundali Bhagya: Rishabh thinks Prithvi is responsible for his father's condition

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prithvi apologizing to Karan and leaving quickly. He thinks about what Srishti said to him about not marrying Preeta. Prithvi is walking and sees Karan and thinks he wants to paralyze him. Rishabh is sitting besides Mahesh and tells him that he will do everything possible to keep the family together. He says that he is aware that Mahesh had gone to Preeta and that he was insulted. He says Preeta has no value in their life and they are happy without her. Rishabh says that he knows Prithvi is not a good person and that he is a fraud. Mahesh begins to wake up and murmurs they Prithvi has done something.

Mahesh says that Prithvi was behind the accident and Rishabh assures him that he is safe and has a doctor available too. Prithvi reaches the corridor and is waiting for his men. He meets Raga and asks him why is he not in a disguise. Prithvi instructs him to get two men as he would need them. Raga is dressed as a waiter and Janki feels no one will recognize him. She vows to stop them. Rishabh thinks it's Prithvi who is responsible for his father's condition and vows to destroy him. Sarla is looking for Prithvi's mother to tie the knot. Rakhi is hesitant at first however agrees. Sarla asks Srishti to get flowers for the pheras. Kartika asks Rishabh where Rakhi is. He is murmuring about destroying Prithvi. She gets tensed and calls Sameer. She is wondering what is happening to her family members. Srishti asks him to get off as it is not right.

He apologizes and also helps her. Srishti tells him that she is looking for flowers but cannot find them. They both look for the flowers together. Kartika calls Sameer when then doctor arrives and he tells that he came as Mahesh was regaining consciousness. Dadi hears this and is overjoyed. Janki is following Prithvi and thinks he is going to stop the wedding. He thinks of hitting him but he gets a feeling that someone is following him. Janki walks out thinking that she isn't afraid of anyone and vows to stop Prithvi from ruining the Family.