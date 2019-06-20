Kundali Bhagya: Sherlin challenges Preeta

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Karan being in his room, while Rishab forces himself in and asks him to tell what happened between him and Preeta because she was not answering his call, he forces him to tell her saying that he wants to know because he did not like the way he behaved with her. Karan says that he threw her out of the house. Karan says that he will kill her if he sees her again which makes Rishab furious and he is about to hurt him, he again asks him about the reason.

Karan explains that both he and Preeta were trying to stop his marriage. Karan shows him the massages saying that they got the proof against Sherlin as they both knew that she was pregnant and so he waited for her, he even destroyed the mandap but she did not come. Rishab asks that he believed that he was lying to stop the wedding. Rishab asks if this was the only reason he threw Preeta out.

Karan says that he did this because his life got ruined because of Preeta and for that he will not forgive her. Rishab assures that if he is with him than nothing bad can ever happen to him, this makes Karan emotional and he hugs him.

Shrishti explains that she was attending the wedding and when she went to the hospital she saw that Preeta was unconscious. Sarla explains that this was all that happened. Bijee asks what has happened with Preeta because she has never cried like this before. Shrishti says that she has a plan and Bijee must act like she has fallen and got injured and so has hurt. Janki refuses saying that she is not do stupid. Preeta gets worried hearing the sound and comes to them. She inquires the health of Bijee, when he realizes that it was all a prank, Preeta tries to leave but Sarla holds her asking that she knows that there is something wrong and she wants to know what happened.

Sarla explains that she always thought how they both were in there also when they were not with her but when he finally met them she got to know that she was just like what Sarla wanted, she asks what happened, Preeta mentions that Karan didn’t trust what she said, they all get amazed that Karan did not believe her, Preeta explains that he said she was making up stories and not the truth, she told him the entire truth but he said that she was lying and also blamed her for taking money from Sherlin, hearing which Sarla gets worried, blaming that he did not care for his family but took money from Sherlin, Shrishti is not able to believe what Preeta is saying, she also says that he had some photos with her and Sherlin where she is taking money from her.

She tries to assure that she was not there, Shrishti ask if she did not tell him that he was in the hospital, she says that he mentioned each and everything but he did not trust her saying that she was just making stories. Sarla says that she cannot do anything of this and he is her best friend and they both were there for each other when they needed them as a friend. Sarla says that she will go there and explain each and everything to Karan that her daughter is not like this and faced such extreme situations to stop the wedding but just as she gets up Sherlin is standing behind her saying that nothing can happen now.

Shrishti gets furious with her and is about to throw her out of the house. She says that when they got here they will be thrown out from there. Sarla asks her to leave from their house. Sherlin asks them to stop because when they all tried to stop her from getting married and they also were not able to succeed than they should stop. She explains that she enjoyed when Karan threw her from his house.

Shrishti says that it is very foolish of her to come alone because she will torture her the same way as she tortured her mother so she has already gotten an insurance from the police so if they touch her than they will be arrested, she filed that they will be trying to kill her and if she gets even a scratch from them they will than get arrested, she will be relieved when they all get out from her path.

Bijee asks what she wants from then, she says that she came to challenge them all that she has become the member of the Luthra family and so has come to say that they should break their relation from the Luthras otherwise she will ruin their lives, they must realize what happens when she comes into someone life and it is death.