Kundali Bhagya: Sherlyn manipulates Karan

The episode begins with the ring ceremony of Rishabh and Sherlyn being complete. Rishabh found the ring thrice while Sherlyn got the ring once. Sherlyn gets a call on her mother’s phone from the kidnapper.

She finds out that Sarla and Preeta escaped and are at City Hospital. Sherlyn rushes away to look for Prithvi while Karan notices fear on her face. Sherlyn tells Prithvi that Preeta and her mother have escaped.

Sherlyn also mentions that she ordered the kidnapper to kill Sarla and Preeta at the hospital itself. Karan breaks into the room and saw Sherlyn and Prithvi together. Sarla discovers from the doctor that Preeta needs AB+ blood but she isn’t AB+.

She calls up Srishti. Srishti hears her mother crying and decides to rush out of the party. Sarla passes out. Karan tells Sherlyn that he knows something is going on between Prithvi and her.

Prithvi again makes up an excuse to avoid Sherlyn. Karan asks Prithvi to stop talking and tells Sherlyn to confess the truth herself. Sherlyn tells Karan that he will never be able to expose her.

She then accuses him of using Preeta to get to her. She says that Preeta was also supposed to expose her but didn’t show up the wedding. She feeds doubts to Karan about Preeta. She threatens Karan to leave her alone or else she will falsely accuse him of misbehaving with her.