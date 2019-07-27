News

Kundali Bhagya: Sherlyn threatens Prithvi

27 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sarla warning Preeta against visiting the Luthra house again. In no time, Sarla calls Rakhi to bar the Luthras from attending Preeta's wedding. Sherlyn threatens Prithvi to back out from the wedding with Preeta but he finds it difficult to agree to it. Preeta shares her grief with Janki and tells her whatever had happened in the Luthra house. Janki sees Preeta’s pain and decided to help Preeta by sending the invitation to the Luthras.  She thought if the Luthras come at the wedding, the relationships would start to heal.

The next morning, Sarla panics as the haldi ceremony preparations were going too slow. She wanted to ensure that all the preparations were perfect and assigns duties to everyone. Janki gets relieved as she thought once Preeta gets married, the memory of the Luthras would not hover anymore. Soon the haldi ceremony begins and Sarla gets emotional to see Preeta as a bride-to-be. Preeta imagines Karan arrive and put haldi on her. Preeta could not control her tears and starts to think about Karan. In her imagination, Karan tells Preeta that he loved her and that she cannot marry anybody else. Soon her imagination comes to an end and she realises that Karan did not come at all.

Meanwhile, Karan recalls the incidents with Preeta and fumes in anger. The Luthras ask Karan what the matter was, however, he aims at Sherlyn and gets angry on her. Just then the doctor comes to see Mahesh while Sameer tells Myra that Karan was taking out his anger somewhere else. Elsewhere, Shristi asks Preeta whether or not she has seen Karan’s dream while she was in the haldi ceremony.

