Kundali Bhagya: Sherlyn tries to stop the wedding of Preeta

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sherlyn driving in a hurry and is not able to connect with Prithvi on phone. She wishes that Sarla gets a heart attack or Preeta faints or Prithvi's mother dies. Sherlyn calls Prithvi's mother and she tells her that she had saved her number so she knew that she doesn't need to answer her call. Prithvi's mother tells her that she is very happy today and that Preeta is a nice girl unlike Sherlyn who is a criminal. Sherlyn tells her that she is not a criminal and that she will stop Prithvi's wedding.

Prithvi's mother is determined that she won't let Sherlyn interfere in Prithvi's wedding. Srishti tells Sameer that she was happy that Rakhi blessed Preeta and her groom. She tells him that she acknowledges the importance of all relations and that he should leave before Karan gets angry with him. Sameer tells her that he will stay until the wedding is complete. She hugs Sameer. Srishti tries to convince to break the wedding as Preeta had an affair with Karan. Sarla takes her for Gathabandhan.

Sameer sneezes loudly and makes Sarla do the Gathabandhan. Sherlyn reaches the wedding and demand to stop the wedding. Srishti is happy with her arrival and Karan is nervous. Sarla stops Sherlyn from proceeding. Sameer questions why Sherlyn is here and that they won't listen to her demand. Sarla asks her to leave and pleads to her. Sarla warns to call the cops. Sherlyn says that she won't leave the place and Preeta will leave with the cops. The cops enter the wedding venue and enquire about Preeta Arora.