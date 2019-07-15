Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi to get engaged on THIS date

MUMBAI: Ruhi Chaturvedi, who is known for playing the role of Sherlyn in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to begin the new chapter of her life. The actress is all set to get engaged with childhood friend, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol, who is currently seen in Choti Sarrdaarni.



The engagement ceremony will take place on 17 August in Mumbai in presence of close family and friends.



Ruhi told TimesofIndia.com, "We wanted to keep the news private, but I don't how it got leaked out. Our story is very filmy. Our fathers have been friends for so many years now and they thought kyun na iss dosti ko rishtedaari mein badal de (let's culminate friendship into marriage). We have practically seen each other growing up and even know each other's secrets. The engagement is going to happen next month on August 17. I have invited my Kundali Bhagya team for the engagement ceremony. "



The actress further shared that the wedding will happen this year or may be in next year.