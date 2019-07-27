Kunti's secret agenda sending Raghbir-Pragati on honeymoon in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode story of Bepanah Pyaar, Raghbir and Pragati will leave for their honeymoon trip.

Raghbir is currently fighting with his dilemma to accept Pragati or cheat his true love Bani.

In the meantime, Kunti, Nakul, and Shalu plan to send Raghbir and Pragati on honeymoon.

Kunti wants to bring Raghbir and Pragati closer and make Raghbir move on from his past love life.

However, the twist in the tale is that Kunti has some secret agenda behind this honeymoon plan for Raghbir-Pragati.

Further, in the coming track, Raghbir will be realizing his love for Pragati, but he will go adamant to avoid his emotions.

Kunti will notice Raghbir's change of heart that she will confront Raghbir. Where Kunti will urge Raghbir to go on honeymoon with Pragati.

It will be interesting to watch what Kunti has in her mind. Is Kunti really helping Raghbir-Pragati unite love or there is a twist in the tale?