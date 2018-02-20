Kunwar Amar gets inked once again

Mumbai: An incredible contemporary dancer and Indian Television Actor Kunwar Amarjeet Singh get himself a tattoo extension on his leg by Allan Gois at Aliens Tattoo. This piece was originally done by Mr. Sunny Bhanushali, Artist and Owner at Aliens Tattoo India.



Kunwar Amar rose to popularity from his show Dil Dosti Dance on channel V, Dance India Dance and Naamkaran that aired on Star Plus. The dancer-turned-actor got himself a very special piece done, an aesthetic blend of Geometry and Mandala.



Actor Kunwar Amarjeet said, “This amazing piece of art is done by my close friend and the best artist I have known, Sunny Bhanushali and extended by Allan Gois, another gem in his team. I am totally in love with their work. I wanted my tattoo to be very personalized, something that would talk about my beliefs and my attitude. Hence, the elements chosen were a sword that represents my attitude of ripping every obstacle off, a compass showing my love for travelling, a clock and a Tibetan mantra that says, 'Don’t give up, your time will soon come.' These elements were then beautifully designed by the Aliens team."



Amar further added, “This is my second tattoo and I had always been a big fan of body art. I couldn’t resist myself from getting a meaningful piece and Aliens have totally given my desire a form."

