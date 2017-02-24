Hot Downloads

News

Kunwar Amar suffers eye infection

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Feb 2017 11:22 AM

Actor Kunwar Amar suffered from eye infection while shooting on the last day for TV show "Naamkarann".

Kunwar was even taken to hospital, but returned to the set after a day.

"This was unfortunate, I had to roll down some tears during this action sequence, and seconds later, I had an excruciating pain, eyes turned red. We waited, but it got worse within minutes and they rushed me to a hospital.

"The doctors couldn't figure the exact cause and every passing minute added to the pain," Kunwar said in a statement.

He said the production team was supportive.

"They were accommodating, but we had a telecast issue and we couldn't have waited for another day. They sent a car as I couldn't drive or even keep my eyes open. Just an ugly side being an actor -- you cannot afford to stay back and rest as huge production costs are involved. I'm going to have a few days to relax after 'Naamkarann'," he added.

"Naamkarann" is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

