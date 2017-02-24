Kunwar Amar suffers eye infection

Actor Kunwar Amar suffered from eye infection while shooting on the last day for TV show "Naamkarann".

Kunwar was even taken to hospital, but returned to the set after a day.

"This was unfortunate, I had to roll down some tears during this action sequence, and seconds later, I had an excruciating pain, eyes turned red. We waited, but it got worse within minutes and they rushed me to a hospital.

"The doctors couldn't figure the exact cause and every passing minute added to the pain," Kunwar said in a statement.

He said the production team was supportive.

"They were accommodating, but we had a telecast issue and we couldn't have waited for another day. They sent a car as I couldn't drive or even keep my eyes open. Just an ugly side being an actor -- you cannot afford to stay back and rest as huge production costs are involved. I'm going to have a few days to relax after 'Naamkarann'," he added.

"Naamkarann" is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)