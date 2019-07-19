News

Kunwar Vikram Soni on playing homosexual in ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 3

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Jul 2019 02:42 PM

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat was extremely popular amongst the masses. It caught everyone’s attention with its daring content and willingness to explore bold concepts. Each episode features a different erotic-themed story from rural India.

ALTBalaji will soon roll out the third season of the series. TellyChakkar has learned that actor Kunwar Vikram Soni, who has played the young Krishna in Mahabharat, has been roped in for it.

According to our sources, the actor will play a homosexual character.

Kunwar confirmed this and shared, 'I had a great experience shooting for the series. My co-actresses helped me learn body language. I was on a strict diet, and it took me more than a month to understand the depth of the character.'

Good luck, Kunwar!

 

Tags > ALTBalaji, Gandii Baat, Krishna, Mahabharat, TellyChakkar, homosexual character,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava

past seven days