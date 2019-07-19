Kunwar Vikram Soni on playing homosexual in ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 3

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat was extremely popular amongst the masses. It caught everyone’s attention with its daring content and willingness to explore bold concepts. Each episode features a different erotic-themed story from rural India.



ALTBalaji will soon roll out the third season of the series. TellyChakkar has learned that actor Kunwar Vikram Soni, who has played the young Krishna in Mahabharat, has been roped in for it.



According to our sources, the actor will play a homosexual character.



Kunwar confirmed this and shared, 'I had a great experience shooting for the series. My co-actresses helped me learn body language. I was on a strict diet, and it took me more than a month to understand the depth of the character.'



Good luck, Kunwar!



