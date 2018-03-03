Home > Tv > Tv News
'Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai has been a fun journey' – Ravish Desai

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2018 05:37 PM

Mumbai: The talented actor Ravish Desai who is known for his extraordinary acting skills, tried his hands on comedy genre for the first time on television with BIG Magic’s popular show 'Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai.' 

He left no stone un-turned to entertain the audience with his performance and much to the audience surprise who have always seen him as the chocolate boy of silver screen much appreciated him in this comic series.

The actor has had a gala time shooting for the character of Manav, and as the journey of the show comes to an end, he feels heavy hearted to say – Alvida! “This show was altogether a new experience for me and I am happy that I chose to be a part of Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai. I got to learn and explore the comedy genre and the best part is that I enjoyed it throughout.”

“Moreover, I met some amazing people on the set be it my co-actors or the crew, they all have been really nice and helpful. Being surrounded by good people always makes work more fun and pleasant. Though the journey ends, but the memories will last forever” Ravish Desai concluded.

Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai was one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The audience appreciated and showered their admiration throughout the journey.

