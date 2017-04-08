Kushabh Manghani roped in to play the antagonist in &TV’s Waaris

Post leap, the drama in Waaris has definitely sky rocketed!!

The &TV daily, produced by Viniyard Films will soon see a new entry.

Kushabh Manghani, who was last seen in Jamai Raja will enter the show as the main antagonist.

Kushabh will play Nihaal, the son of Harpreet (Anand Suryanvanshi), who will come back home after serving a jail term.

His main motive would now be to destroy Manu (Farnaz Shetty) and her family.

Shared a source, “Nihaal will be a man who will have fierce intention to avenge his father’s death. The entry will be a very dramatic one leaving viewers shocked.”

The actor has already started shoot and his entry will air shortly.

This is not the first time the actor is playing a negative role. He has earlier played a villain in Sadda Haq.

Kushabh confirmed his entry with us.

