Kushal asks Shaheer to get a "Videshi Kanya" for him

MUMBAI: Time and again some of our television celebs have made us speechless and laugh out loud by their fun activities. Well, the chemistry between the two hotties from the telly world, Kushal Tandon and Shaheer Sheikh, is something we all are aware of and we simply love the bromance between the two. And it seems Shaheer and Kushal never miss a chance to compliment and criticise each other.

Well, Shaheer, who wooed us by his work in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat etc, is currently having a ball in London. In a recent post shared by him on Instagram, we can see a fun conversation happening between Kushal and him that left us rolling on the floors.

Shaheer captioned the images, "First time in London and loving it..#madMe #love&Respect #traveldiaries”.



Khusal’s revert to the image is something one can’t miss.



Checkout the post shared by Shaheer and Kushal’s comment on the same:

Khusal’s comment on the post-

