Kushal Tandon celebrates his birthday with family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2019 07:37 PM
MUMBAI: Television actor Kushal Tandon turns a year older today and he celebrated his special day with his family.

The actor spent the day with his parents and sought blessings from Vaishnodevi.

He also shared some pictures on his social media handle wherein he can be seen having a gala time with his family. One of the pictures features him adorably holding his mother. He captioned, “Couldn’t think of a better way to begin my birthday...seeking blessings from “Maa Vaishnodevi” With my world .. feeling blessed , thank you all so much for so many wishes , notifications not stoping, I promise to reply as many as I can , lots of love and happiness to ur world from my world Jai mata Di.”

Check out his post here:

Speaking about his work, Kushal has been a part of several projects. He played Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Rahul in Alt Balaji's Hum, and Arjun Sharma opposite Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani in Sony TV's Beyhadh. He also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

TellyChakkar wishes Kushal a very happy birthday! 
