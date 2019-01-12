Kushal Tandon gives a strong message to his fans

MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is one of the most handsome and talented actors we have in the television industry. Kushal was last seen in the web-series Hum - I'm Because of Us, which was a huge success.

Kushal is quite active on his social media accounts and always gives very positive and encouraging thoughts and messages to his fans and well-wishers.

Kushal recently shared a post that had a strong and good message. He shared a smoking hot picture of his and captioned it saying, ‘Your competition isn’t other people. Ur competition is ur ego, the unhealthy food you are consuming, the knowledge you neglect, the negative behaviour you re nurturing and ur lack of creativity. Compete against that.’

If every actor on social media uses this medium as a forum to encourage the generation, imagine how effective it would be on these young lads, as the fans of these actors do follow and believe in what they say.