Kushal Tandon miffed as fan slits her wrist

Fans have always found new ways to surprise their favorite celebrities with pleasantries but, have also often gone over board with their gestures.

An increasing number of star-struck fans are taking extreme steps to get up close and personal with their favourite screen actors. While the telly town celebrities do enjoy the fan adoration, there are times when they are put in problematic situations because of their fans' strange ways of expressing their admiration.

Actor Kushal Tandon, made his TV debut in 2011 as Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, alongside Karan Tacker, Nia Sharma and Krystal D’Souza as the main leads. The punjabi munda is, without a doubt, handsome and has a great fan following, especially the girls simply love him for his charm and performances.

Kushal has always adored and respected his fans' gestures but recently the actor seemed angry and disappointed in them as he came across a fan who had written his name with a knife on his/her hand.

An upset Kushal took this to his Instagram handle and shared this photo with a post clearly expressing his disappointment while he also stated that he is strictly against such kind of fan love.

Kushal had initially shared a post showing his annoyance about the same but later the post was deleted by the actor.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kushal Tandon to know the real reason behind him deleting the post, to which he shares, "I did share the clip first to send out a message to the fans to not adopt such irresponsible and immature ways to grab anyone's attention but then later came to an understanding that by sharing the post I may have somewhere motivated a portion of the fans because with this way they were getting a reaction from my side and that's exactly what the fans want."

He further adds, "I know who this Arabic fan is and I am not happy at all with her gesture as this is nothing less than crazy shit that I don't support and would request to each one out there to not adopt such means to grab the attention of your favourite celebs."

Take a look at the screenshot of the post shared by Kushal Tandon.

TellyChakkar completely agrees to the actor's post and requests all the fans out their to not to take such extreme steps to please their favourite celebs by putting their lives at risk.