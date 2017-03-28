Kushal Tandon showered with wishes from co-stars

First and foremost, our love filled birthday wishes to Kushal Tandon!

Kushal, who has completely justified the role of Arjun in Sony TV’s much loved show Beyhadh has won a lot of hearts with his power packed performances.

The good looking TV heartthrob, who leaves us impressed with his charismatic personality and amazing acting skills, is celebrating his birthday today (28 March).

Not only this, Kushal has also proved himself to be the real life hero too by saving his co-stars Aneri Vajani and Jennifer Winget from the mishaps that happened recently on sets.

That’s what makes him everyone’s favorite!

The actor has been showered with lots of love and wishes from his admirers, industry fraternity and his co-stars on his birthday today. Here checkout their posts for the hunk.

It's rare and so one can only imagine what a generous kind hearted soul in the body of a brat would be like until I stumbled upon you @therealkushaltandon Wishing you a blessed birthday handsome! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:33am PDT

He is different trust me and many people can't understand him becs he is a pure soul without any negativity. Happy birthday therealkushaltondon #loveforbrother A post shared by Sumit Bhardwaj (@summitbhardwaj) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

We wish Kushal a wonderful year ahead!