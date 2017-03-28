Hot Downloads

News

Kushal Tandon showered with wishes from co-stars

28 Mar 2017 07:02 PM
28 Mar 2017 07:02 PM

First and foremost, our love filled birthday wishes to Kushal Tandon!

Kushal, who has completely justified the role of Arjun in Sony TV’s much loved show Beyhadh has won a lot of hearts with his power packed performances.

The good looking TV heartthrob, who leaves us impressed with his charismatic personality and amazing acting skills, is celebrating his birthday today (28 March).

Not only this, Kushal has also proved himself to be the real life hero too by saving his co-stars Aneri Vajani and Jennifer Winget from the mishaps that happened recently on sets.

That’s what makes him everyone’s favorite!

The actor has been showered with lots of love and wishes from his admirers, industry fraternity and his co-stars on his birthday today. Here checkout their posts for the hunk.

We wish Kushal a wonderful year ahead!

