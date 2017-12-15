Kushal Tandon supports Hina Khan when industry goes against her

Hina Khan’s journey in the notorious house of Bigg Boss has been a rollercoaster ride. However, currently, it seems things are not on her side. If the criticism inside the house was not enough, now she is being bashed by many from the industry. Some are of the opinion that her arrogance has annoyed many celebrities, while her fans feel that everyone is targeting her unnecessarily.

Though Hina has been thrashed on social media, strong support came her way from an industry lad. Well, ex-contestant, Kushal Tandon, who has never really commented during the whole season, has finally expressed his opinion.

It all started in last night’s episode, when Hina had asked Shilpa to avoid using tap water while cooking. Maybe the netizens did not like the way Hina had ordered Shilpa. And within a few minutes, Twitterati bashed Hina Khan left, right and centre.

Amidst all the drama, Kushal Tandon voiced his opinion openly in support of Hina Khan. He posted a picture on his social media profile.

In a cryptic post, he wrote that those who are making a fuss about Hina should clean their hands using Bisleri water on production cost. The actor also revealed that the tap water that comes in kitchen is the same one that goes to the washroom. He further added that Lonavala’s water is salty and red therefore Hina’s demands are not unacceptable.

Here’s what Kushal had posted,

Ironically, Kushal’s ex girlfriend Gauahar has been vocal about her dislike towards Hina Khan.

What do you feel, guys? Is Hina Khan being targeted unnecessarily? Shout out your thoughts in the comment section below.