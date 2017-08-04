Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) is set to unfold some high voltage drama ahead in its upcoming episodes.

In the recent episodes, the viewers have seen how Mohan has found some clue in Devanshi’s room and learned about her real identity. Mohan senses everything that how Devanshi has been trying to create troubles in the lives of Mohan and Kusum Sundari.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, Mohan will expose Devanshi’s truth in front of everyone!!!

Our source informs us, “In the coming episodes of the daily, Mohan and Kusum Sundari will try to take revenge from Devanshi by disrobing her but eventually Vardaan and Pawan will come to Devanshi’s rescue and Pawan will reveal the truth behind Kusum Sundari’s evil motives. Pawan’s revelation about Kusum Sundari will land her and Mohan in jail.”

Woah! Will everything be okay post Kusum Sundari’s arrest? Well, the viewers will have to wait and watch as what unfolds next in the upcoming episodes.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.