Kusum Sundari's 'Bollywood thumkas' to entertain all in Devanshi

The ardent followers of Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) have witnessed some high voltage drama in its ongoing episodes.

Recently, we have seen how Devanshi (Helly Shah) trapped Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) with her brilliant plan.

Now, we hear that Kusum Sundari will decide to avenge Devanshi for her act but will she succeed? Read on to know what will happen next on the show –

Kusum Sundari will plan to humiliate Devanshi in front of the family members. She will join hand with a Tantrik baba to execute her plan but Devanshi will learn about it and manage to convince the Tantrik baba to be on her side.

Our source informs us, “Further, Devanshi will get Kusum Sundari hypnotized with the help of the Tantrik baba. Kusum Sundari, not in her senses will dance on the popular item song Hungama Ho Gaya, in front of her family members wearing a short dress, leaving everyone shocked.”

When we contacted Helly, she confirmed the development with us and commented, “It was a very nice sequence to shoot. It was hectic but we had lots of fun.”

It would be interesting to watch the duo plotting against each other, time and again, raising the drama quotient on the show.

