Kuwar Amarjeet Singh and Mukesh Tiwari to star in a short film

MUMBAI: It's raining digital content!



The latest addition to actors venturing into the digital medium is Dil Dosti Dance fame Kuwar Amarjeet Singh.



Kuwar will be seen in an upcoming one-of-a-kind short film tentatively titled Niyati. Actor Mukesh Tiwari will also be seen in the project. The platform for the same is yet to be decided.



We contacted Kuwar, who confirmed the news and said, 'It is a very special project, as people who've worked on it have not charged anything. In this competitive world, where opportunities are so minimal, my team and I want to tell the world about the talent we have.'



Adding more about the project, he said, 'Everybody has walked the extra mile for the project. I have also come out of my comfort zone and tried to break the romantic boyfriend image that I carry.'



'The project is made with a lot of love, and we are pitching it to popular OTT platforms. We hope that viewers will like it,' he added.



Here's wishing the team best of luck.