News

Kuwar Amarjeet Singh and Mukesh Tiwari to star in a short film

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
24 May 2019 11:55 AM

MUMBAI: It's raining digital content! 

The latest addition to actors venturing into the digital medium is Dil Dosti Dance fame Kuwar Amarjeet Singh. 

Kuwar will be seen in an upcoming one-of-a-kind short film tentatively titled Niyati. Actor Mukesh Tiwari will also be seen in the project. The platform for the same is yet to be decided. 

We contacted Kuwar, who confirmed the news and said, 'It is a very special project, as people who've worked on it have not charged anything. In this competitive world, where opportunities are so minimal, my team and I want to tell the world about the talent we have.' 

Adding more about the project, he said, 'Everybody has walked the extra mile for the project. I have also come out of my comfort zone and tried to break the romantic boyfriend image that I carry.' 

'The project is made with a lot of love, and we are pitching it to popular OTT platforms. We hope that viewers will like it,' he added. 

Here's wishing the team best of luck.

Tags > Kuwar Amarjeet Singh and Mukesh Tiwari, short film, Dil Dosti Dance, exclusive, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Bollywood Queen’ Rekha relieves her ‘Bachpan ke...

Bollywood Queen’ Rekha relieves her ‘Bachpan ke din’ on Super Dancer Chapter 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt

past seven days