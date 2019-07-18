Kuwar Vikrant roped in for Colors’ Vidya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Mahesh Pandey’s new show on Colors titled Vidya.



As per reports, Meera Deosthale will play the title role.



Now, the latest update is that actor Kuwar Vikrant who has been a part of Nach Baliye and several Bhojpuri movies will play a pivot role in the show.



Vidya will highlight the importance of education.



