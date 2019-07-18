News

Kuwar Vikrant roped in for Colors’ Vidya

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Jul 2019 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about Mahesh Pandey’s new show on Colors titled Vidya.

We exclusively broke the news about actor Namish Taneja being roped in as the lead in the show. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/namish-taneja-roped-colors-vidya-190602)

As per reports, Meera Deosthale will play the title role.

Now, the latest update is that actor Kuwar Vikrant who has been a part of Nach Baliye and several Bhojpuri movies will play a pivot role in the show.

Vidya will highlight the importance of education.

We couldn’t connect with Vikrant for a comment.

past seven days