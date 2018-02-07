Home > Tv > Tv News
Kylie Jenner has a 'Toofani' name for her daughter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2018 02:59 PM

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have named their daughter 'Stormi.'

In an Instagram post, Kylie posted an image of her holding her daughter's hand with the caption: "Stormi", reports the 'thesun.co.uk.'

Although Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott are yet to reveal the reason they chose the moniker, some baby name websites say the name means having "charm" and being able to "attract money".

Another website claims Stormi means someone who is a "free spirit" and has the "biggest heart". Though from the sounds of it, the name seems to have been derived from the word, storm.

Kylie announced on Sunday that her child with Scott was born on February 1 and apologised for keeping her pregnancy secret from her 101 million Instagram followers and other fans.

Stormi is the second of three additions to the Kardashian clan this year. Half-sister Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced the arrival in January of their third child -- Chicago.

Stormi joins Kardashian cousins North, Saint, Reign, Dream, Mason and Penelope.

