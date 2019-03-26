Kyta Productions to produce a show for Star Bharat?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat will soon launch its new show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. It will be produced by LSD Films and star Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh in the lead roles.

Now, TellyChakkar has learned that Star Bharat will launch a new show produced by Kyta Productions



Recently, Eros International joined hands with Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions for Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha and the Hindi remake of famous Kannada film Kirik Party. While Pataakha has already been released, Kirik Party is on floors.



The production house is in talks with Star Bharat to produce a sci-fi show.



We could not get through Ajay Kapoor for a comment.



TellyChakkar will soon update its readers on further developments!