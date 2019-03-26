News

Kyta Productions to produce a show for Star Bharat?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat will soon launch its new show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. It will be produced by LSD Films and star Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh in the lead roles.

Now, TellyChakkar has learned that Star Bharat will launch a new show produced by Kyta Productions

Recently, Eros International joined hands with Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions for Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha and the Hindi remake of famous Kannada film Kirik Party. While Pataakha has already been released, Kirik Party is on floors.

The production house is in talks with Star Bharat to produce a sci-fi show.

We could not get through Ajay Kapoor for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon update its readers on further developments!
Tags > Kyta Productions, Star Bharat, Helly Shah, Rajveer Singh, TellyChakkar, Kirik Party, Pataakha, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Ajay Kapoor, Eros International, LSD Films,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kalank actors grace the sets of Super Dancer 3

Kalank actors grace the sets of Super Dancer 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days