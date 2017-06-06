Laalji to push Aru in a well in Sony TV’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey

With so many plots and power-packed performances, Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey is a must-watch!

As you must have seen, love is blooming between Aru (Niyati Fatnani) and Mukhi (Eijaz Khan) and it’s really cute to see them in their lovey-dovey phase.

Meanwhile, Rami (Ananya Khare) and Laalji (Manish Khanna) are doing some serious plotting against Mukhi. But problem arises when Aru always happens to create a hurdle for them both.

As per our sources, Laalji bhai is going to find a chance to end Aru. He will try killing her as that would get rid of her forever. And in the process of doing so, he will push her into a well!

What will happen next? Will Aru really fall into the well and die!

We tried contacting Manish but he was unavailable for any comment.

Guess you’ll have to watch the show to know what happens.