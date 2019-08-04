Lagao Boli is a fantastic show that everyone will enjoy: Anita Hassanandani

Viaan Industries Ltd, a popular gaming, entertainment & technology company promoted by leading entrepreneur Raj Kundra and celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra announce their partnership with Zee TV to air a unique live, interactive game show called ‘Lagao Boli’. The format is an exclusive IP of Viaan Industries Ltd and will start airing from 18th August 2019 on Zee TV.

“Lagao Boli” is a new concept where TV viewers can bid LIVE for a brand new car or other products from the comfort of their home via the Lagao Boli app or website www.lagaoboli.com. The person who places the lowest unique bid will see their picture, name and location LIVE on the TV channel. The bidding rules are such that the lowest unique bid with two decimal places wins the product. The game show will be hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and his crew who entertain the audience with spontaneous wit and humor. As part of the show, Paritosh also interviews celebrities every week. The show premieres on Zee TV at 6 pm on 18th August 2019.

The germination of the show’s concept came from an insight that TV viewers sitting back at home often identify themselves with game show participants and feel an impulse to participate in a thrilling experience of competing for a prize that offers spot gratification. Lagao Boli gives this opportunity to everyone with a phone to be a part of a televised live game show.

Viaan Industries has not only developed the show but also the technology that runs the show’s auction platform. Every episode will have three products to bid for and 25 bids will be given free to all those who sign up to participate. Beyond the free bids, viewers can buy extra bid credits from the app or website. All bids starts at just 0.01 paisa!

Commenting on the development, Mr. Raj Kundra, CMD, Viaan Industries Ltd. said:

‘Viaan Industries Limited is excited to present to television audiences the second season to India’s first live game show to be aired from 18th August 2019 on India’s leading entertainment channel Zee TV. In this live game show format, the audience has an opportunity to take home a brand new car every week. Lagao Boli is a 24/7 app bidding platform where people can bid and buy brand new products at up to 90% off their retail prices. Our partnerships with leading media and entertainment companies – both domestic and global, gives us the necessary momentum to continue our efforts towards establishing a strong presence in the gaming, licensing& animation space in the years to come.”

Adding to this, hosts Anita Hassanandani and Paritosh Tripathi, said:

Paritosh Tripathi: “I was immediately sold when I first heard the concept of the show. Having hosted so many shows, the format of 'Lagao Boli' felt so appealing and unique that it was a spontaneous 'yes!' from me. The show will translate into a perfect Sunday night entertainment for all the viewers who are interested in bagging amazing prizes by simply clicking and bidding on their phones. This is definitely going to be a fun-filled journey and I am quite excited to be a part of it."

Anita Hassanandani: “I am very excited to be a part of 'Lagao Boli'. The concept of reverse bidding, where the lowest unique bidders wins while participating from the comfort of their homes, is so novel and intriguing that I couldn't resist being a part of it. I think it is a fantastic show that everyone will enjoy. This is also my first venture with Zee TV and I am really looking forward to it.”