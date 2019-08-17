Lagao Boli ropes in Shilpa Shetty for the first episode

MUMBAI: Zee TV, one of India’s premier entertainment channels, is coming up with its another new venture called ‘Lagao Boli’ by partnering with Viaan Industries Ltd, a popular gaming and technology company promoted by leading entrepreneur Raj Kundra and celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

‘Lagao Boli’ is an interactive game show with a new concept where TV viewers will bid LIVE for different products from the comfort of their home via the Lagao Boli app or website www.lagaoboli.com.To kickstart the journey, viewers will witness glamourous Shilpa Shetty grace the sets in the first episode of this season, taking the entertainment factor to another level. Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved celebrities of tinsel town who will be seen participating on the show and giving some exciting tit-bits to the audience on how to win by making the lowest bid.

To participate in the show, the person who places the lowest unique bid will see their picture, name and location LIVE on the TV channel. The bidding rules are such that the lowest unique bid with two decimal places wins the product. The game show will be hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and Anita Hassnandani who entertain the audience with spontaneous wit and humour and also interview celebrities every week. With Paritosh Tripathi and Anita Hassnandani entertaining the audience and Shilpa Shetty contributing in increasing the glamourous quotient, we will be seeing the trio taking the game ahead on the show.