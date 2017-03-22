Laksh quits Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

It seems the actors of Star Plus daily 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil' (Balaji Telefilms) are on a quitting spree.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, after Additi Gupta, it’s Laksh who has left the show.

Interestingly, Laksh is rumoured to be dating Additi. (Read here: Additi breaks up with Rizwan; finds love in Laksh?)

About this development, Laksh said to a daily, “I wasn't creatively satisfied and convinced with my track. I had certain expectations from my character, which did not materialise. I shot my last episode a week ago.”

